Sixers give ‘sneak peek' of their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys 

The Sixers gave a “sneak peak” Wednesday night of their 2023-24 City Edition uniforms to “more than 1,500 season ticket members and partners” at Reading Terminal Market, the team said in a press release.

The event featured Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and players De’Anthony Melton, Paul Reed and Danny Green. “Representatives from small, family-owned businesses” wore the jerseys, which are inspired by Reading Terminal Market.

According to the Sixers’ release, they’ll “support a number of small, local businesses from Reading Terminal Market as part of their Spirit of Small Business program.” Further details on that program and the “Spirit of 76 Nights” on which the Sixers will sport their City Edition jerseys are to come.

“We are excited to share more details about our City Edition uniforms and how we will authentically shine a light on all our partners this upcoming season in just a few weeks," Sixers chief revenue officer Katie O’Reilly said in the press release.

Like last year’s City Edition uniforms, the 2023-24 jerseys have “City of Brotherly Love” printed on the chest. Here’s a look at the uniforms: