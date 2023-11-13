Watch: A Beverley, Maxey celebration that would make the Phillies Daycare proud

There is good, there is great … and then there is Tyrese Maxey.

And it's just another day of sitting here in awe that he fell to 21 in the draft.

Seriously, *how* did that happen?

The 23-year-old is making an early case to be an All-Star for the first time in his career. His latest performance against the Pacers, one of the best in his first four seasons, is only helping the cause.

A career-high 50 points. Seven rebounds. Five assists. Three blocks.

Through nine games this season, he's averaging 28.6 PPG, 5.4 REB and 7.2 AST.

Yeah, it's a big deal. And his teammates made sure to do everything possible to make it happen (and celebrate after).

Taryn Hatcher caught up with Maxey following the win and Patrick Beverley made an appearance in a way that would make the Phillies Daycare proud.

The daycare antics have infiltrated Wells Fargo Center @TyreseMaxey with 50pts, 7reb, 5ast, 3blk, a sweet message for @KELLYOUBREJR, and a coldddd shower from @PatBeverly1 pic.twitter.com/zlZvUkCSWu — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) November 13, 2023

Maxey eventually found his way back to the mic, where he sent a message to teammate Kelly Oubre Jr., who suffered a fractured rib Saturday night when he was hit by a car walking in Philadelphia.

"I love him, man. We love him as a team," Maxey said. "Something like that hurts us. We're just glad he's okay. We're praying for a speedy recovery and we can't wait for him to get back out here with us."

In a postgame interview with team reporter Lauren Rosen, Tobias Harris shared a glimpse into the moments just before Maxey reached the new milestone:

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) on getting @TyreseMaxey his first 50-piece:



"@DeAnthonyMelton threw me the ball, he was screaming at me to shoot. I said, 'No! I'm trying to get Tyrese 50 right now!'"



Tobias adds:



"I couldn't be prouder right now." 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3Q8lVAtrep — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 13, 2023

And what's your first 50-burger in your career without a game ball?

what a night for @TyreseMaxey.



& a special s/o to our guy K.O. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4IOnsenLfb — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 13, 2023

The Franchise.