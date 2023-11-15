Watch: Rob Thomson rings the bell before Sixers-Celtics in true Topper form

It's always a good day when Rob Thomson is in the building.

The Phillies manager received a warm welcome Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center before ringing the bell and kicking things off between the Sixers and Celtics.

He did so in true Topper fashion, swinging the mallot like he was taking batting practice (all while rocking a Joel Embiid jersey):

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ring that bell, Topper 🔔 pic.twitter.com/H6SOdFcFeI — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 16, 2023

In late August, Nick Nurse was in a similar situation across the street at Citizens Bank Park.

There, he gifted Thomson a custom Sixers jersey before throwing out the first pitch of the game.