Sixers reportedly decline Jeff Dowtin Jr.'s option

The Sixers have declined Jeff Dowtin's team option of approximately $2.2 million for next season, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported.

Dowtin has played 46 total NBA games and suited up for five franchises. He made 12 appearances with the Sixers last season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 assists in limited minutes.

The 27-year-old is a 6-foot-3, defensively solid point guard who averaged 19.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Delaware Blue Coats last year in the G League. In his best Sixers performance outside of garbage time, Dowtin posted 10 points, six assists, three steals and no turnovers during a March 6 loss to the Grizzlies.

That outing drew plenty of praise from Kelly Oubre Jr.

“He’s had a journey,” Oubre said of Dowtin. “Coming from the G League, that’s a grind, right? For him to come out here and just stay poised and be able to do what Coach needs him to do, it says a lot about him as a player and as a professional. So I’m really proud of him.

“I love the pace that he plays with. I just love how he’s composed. He attacks when he needs to attack, he gets guys open when he needs to get guys open. I think that he has a place in this league. I just want him to continue to use these games and gain more and more confidence, and realize that he belongs here.”

Dowtin was the one Sixers team option decision this offseason. Going into free agency, which officially begins Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET, the team only has Joel Embiid, Paul Reed and Ricky Council IV under contract. Reed and Council's deals are non-guaranteed.