Sixers will reportedly open season by facing Bucks on road

While the Sixers' full 82-game schedule will be known soon enough, two games on the team's 2023-24 slate have now been reported.

The Sixers will begin their season with a road matchup against the Bucks on Oct. 26, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday night.

Two more key games on NBA season schedule:



🏀 Season opener: 76ers @ Bucks on Oct. 26



So that’s 76ers-Bucks and Suns-Lakers on first TNT Thursday.



🏀 First Lakers-Clippers matchup: Nov. 1 https://t.co/ID3A2AZVEk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

Charania reported Thursday that the Sixers will play the Heat on Christmas Day.

The Sixers went 2-2 last year against the Bucks, who won an Eastern Conference-best 58 games but then got stunned by Miami in Round 1 of the playoffs. Both the Sixers and Milwaukee will be led by new head coaches next season in Nick Nurse and Adrian Griffin, respectively. Griffin worked under Nurse as a Raptors assistant for five seasons, so it's unlikely either coach will be shocked schematically.

In their home opener last season, the Sixers dropped a tight game to the Bucks. The team's March 4 road win over Milwaukee was a strong contender for its best victory of the season. Down 18 points late in the third quarter, the Sixers came back to snap a 16-game Bucks winning streak.

NBA training camps are set to open Oct. 3, meaning Nurse should have slightly over three weeks between Day 1 of camp and his team's regular-season opener. The Sixers' first of four preseason games will be Oct. 8 against the Celtics in Boston.