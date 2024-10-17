Sixers rookie McCain diagnosed with pulmonary contusion after hard fall

Jared McCain is back home and has a diagnosis after his concerning fall Wednesday night.

A Sixers official said that McCain has been diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion and has not displayed symptoms consistent with a concussion. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a pulmonary contusion is “a bruise on your lungs from a chest injury.”

The rookie guard will be out for the Sixers’ preseason finale Friday night against the Magic and will be evaluated daily. The team will start its regular season next Wednesday vs. the Bucks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCain fell hard on his back in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ preseason win over the Nets. He was down for several minutes before being helped off the court and assessed at a local hospital overnight.

“Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday. “I thought maybe he got the wind knocked out of him. I’m not sure quite what was going on there. I’ve never quite seen one like that before, so let’s hope he’s OK and we’ll see what the report is from the hospital.”

Nick Nurse says Jared McCain is on his way to the hospital after a hard fall in the 4th quarter of the Sixers' preseason game on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/ed45nVPIMz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 17, 2024

Drafted 16th overall this summer by the Sixers, McCain averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his first NBA preseason. The former Duke sharpshooter went 11 for 29 (37.9 percent) from three-point range.

“A lot of it’s just getting comfortable,” he said last week of his rookie goals. “I’m talking to (Tyrese) Maxey: When did he start feeling comfortable? How did he get comfortable so quickly? A lot of it’s I just want to find myself out there on the court, find joy, because I feel like that’s when I’m playing at my best. And all the rest will come with hard work.”