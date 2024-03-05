Sixers rule Maxey (concussion evaluation) out for matchup with Nets

NEW YORK — The Sixers ruled Tyrese Maxey out Tuesday afternoon for their meeting with the Nets at Barclays Center.

The 23-year-old guard was listed as out with a “concussion evaluation” designation on the team’s 1:30 p.m. ET injury report.

After Maxey slipped on a drive Sunday during the Sixers’ win over the Mavs, his head collided with Derrick Jones Jr.’s leg. He was evaluated and cleared to return for the fourth quarter.

However, Maxey has experienced “concussion-like symptoms within the last 24 hours” and returned to Philadelphia for further evaluation, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported.

Since missing the Sixers’ last three games of January with a sprained left ankle, Maxey has appeared in 13 of their next 14 contests without Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure). He’s averaged 27.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds over that span.

Kyle Lowry has started the past two games and logged nearly 70 total minutes. Without Maxey, the 37-year-old again looks set to play a major role orchestrating the Sixers' offense. The Sixers will also likely lean on Tobias Harris to continue his strong play from their last two outings.

Along with Embiid and Maxey, the 35-25 Sixers won’t have De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) against Brooklyn.

Cameron Payne (illness) and KJ Martin (right ankle impingement) were listed as questionable. Both players attended the team’s Tuesday morning shootaround. All three of the Sixers’ two-way contract players were present as well, including new signing Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Sixers are shooting around in Brooklyn.



Cam Payne’s here after sitting out last game with an illness. Two-way players Terquavion Smith, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ricky Council IV all here as well. pic.twitter.com/s5bnRwImnB — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) March 5, 2024

Following the 24-37 Nets’ loss Monday night to the Grizzlies, Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons, Day’Ron Sharpe and Dariq Whitehead are all sidelined with injuries. Lonnie Walker IV was questionable because of a left ankle sprain.