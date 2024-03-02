Sixers to sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

The Sixers are working to sign point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news.

Dowtin, 26, knows Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and assistant coaches Rico Hines and Fabulous Flournoy from his time last season with the Raptors.

The 6-foot-3 Dowtin has played 16 regular-season games this year for the Delaware Blue Coats and averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 assists and only 1.4 turnovers. He’s raised his three-point volume with Delaware, taking 5.4 long-range shots per contest and making 38.4 percent of them.

After going undrafted following four college seasons at Rhode Island, Dowtin bounced from the Magic to the Warriors to the Bucks organizations, appearing in nine total NBA games for those franchises.

He then joined Toronto and earned some rotation minutes under Nurse, who told reporters last February that Dowtin’s “played pretty solidly in every kind of little bit role we’ve given him this year.”

“He’s just really good defensively,” Nurse said. “He does it on the ball, he does it with his hands, he does it with his feet, and he does it off the ball.”

The Sixers waived Kenneth Lofton Jr. from his two-way contract Friday night. Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith remain on two-way deals.

The team has 13 players on standard NBA contracts at the moment, which is two below the 15-player maximum.