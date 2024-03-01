Sixers to honor Allen Iverson with sculpture on team's Legends Walk 

Allen Iverson will fit right in on Legends Walk.

The Sixers announced Friday morning that the scintillating Hall of Fame guard will become the 10th player in franchise history honored with a sculpture at the team’s training complex in Camden, New Jersey.

The team will unveil Iverson’s sculpture in an April 12 ceremony and also “host a special celebration prior to tip-off” on April 14 before the Sixers’ game vs. the Nets.

Dolph Schayes’ sculpture was the the ninth unveiled in November of 2022. He joined Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Maurice Cheeks.

Chad Fisher has created all of the sculptures on Legends Walk.

“It’s always an honor to contribute to 76ers Legends Walk and continually help bring history to life for such a storied franchise,” Fisher said in the Sixers’ press release. “Allen Iverson was a game-changer, a true 76er who every Philadelphian worshipped, and I’m thrilled to unveil a sculpture of the MVP.”

Iverson’s legacy transcends numbers, although he posted plenty of impressive stats as a Sixer. The 6-foot guard out of Georgetown is second in Sixers history with 19,931 total points, as well as first in made three-pointers, second in steals and third in assists.

He earned four scoring titles as a Sixer, won the 2000-01 NBA MVP award, and led the team on a gutsy and grueling Eastern Conference title run that year.

He’ll reflect on it all and receive an obvious label — Sixers legend — on April 12.