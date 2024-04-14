Sixers scratch Embiid, Melton and Martin for season's last game

The Sixers scratched Joel Embiid on Sunday afternoon a little under an hour before tipping off their regular-season finale.

Along with Embiid, the team also ruled out De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery) and KJ Martin (left great toe contusion) for their meeting with the Nets. Robert Covington has also been sidelined by a left knee injury.

Embiid, Melton and Martin had all initially been listed as questionable. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said during his pregame press conference that, as usual, the players’ final statuses would be a contingent on a final workout before the game. He did say he expected Embiid would play and that he intended to play Melton around 15 minutes, provided that was best for the Sixers’ chances of winning.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In his return from a lumbar spine injury, Melton received 16 minutes Tuesday vs. the Pistons. He played five minutes Friday in the Sixers’ win over the Magic.

Embiid has appeared in six games since coming back from his left meniscus injury. The seven-time All-Star had an injury scare late in the second quarter of the Orlando game, but he played the second half. According to Nurse, Embiid also participated fully in a light Sixers practice Saturday.

Entering the season’s final day, the 46-35 Sixers could finish anywhere between fifth and eighth in the Eastern Conference. Beating Brooklyn would clearly improve their odds of securing a top-six seed and staying out of the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Complete Eastern Conference Playoff and Play-In scenarios for tomorrow's games ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zGDZlqLTrU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2024

The Sixers named a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris and Mo Bamba.

The undermanned Nets went with Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton.