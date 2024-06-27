Sixers snag Duke sharpshooter Jared McCain with 16th pick

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Sixers snagged a shooter with the 16th overall pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft.

The team took Duke product Jared McCain, a 20-year-old guard who posted 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his one college season.

McCain is a high-energy, charismatic player whose standout trait is his jumper. He shot 52.1 percent on two-point shots, 41.4 percent beyond the arc, and 88.5 percent at the foul line. McCain impressed in the NCAA tournament with two 30-point outings, including an 8-for-11 performance from three-point range in Duke’s win over James Madison.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCain measured at 6-foot-2 without shoes and 203 pounds at the NBA draft combine. He does scrap well for rebounds, but it’s clearly valid to wonder whether he’ll be able to hold his own defensively in the NBA and how many positions he’ll be able to adequately guard.

The Sixers’ in-house All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey, is also 6-2, but head coach Nick Nurse has historically been open to playing undersized guards together. The idea of McCain's shooting alongside Maxey and Joel Embiid obviously held serious appeal for the Sixers.

More to come …