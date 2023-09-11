Sixers to hold 2023 training camp at Colorado State University

The Sixers' conditioning will be tested a tad more than usual at training camp this year.

The team announced Monday morning that new head coach Nick Nurse will hold training camp from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 at Colorado State University's Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado, which is approximately 5,000 feet above sea level.

That should be an especially challenging environment for players to begin work under Nurse, who's known to use a variety of high-effort, turnover-creating defenses.

Media day is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

As training camp nears, James Harden's unfulfilled trade request remains the primary story of this Sixers offseason. Wherever the Harden situation stands in three weeks, Nurse will aim to establish core principles at camp. He's set to have playoff regulars from last season back in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker and Paul Reed.

“I’m going to keep all the things that I think are applicable and that they do really well," Nurse said at his introductory press conference on June 1. “We’re going to try to cut out some of the things that maybe we can improve. And it’ll kind of develop from there, and that journey will start Day 1. It takes a bit to get to know each other — both coaches and staff knowing players, and players knowing the coaches and staff.

“And then we’re just constantly polishing and testing and moving ... as we prepare to get to the end of April and May and then June, hopefully. So I like that there’s going to be some continuity. We know that, right? There’s plenty of guys that are under contract coming back. And then it’s going to be our job as a staff to try to get them up to speed and build it as we go.”

Once camp concludes, the Sixers will play their first contest of a four-game preseason schedule on Oct. 8 in Boston. They'll open the regular season on Oct. 26 against the Bucks.