Sixers trade House to Pistons, create space to potentially use in buyout market

Danuel House Jr.'s Sixers tenure is done after 90 games.

The team is sending House and a 2024 second-round pick via the Knicks to the Pistons, a source confirmed Thursday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade and noted the deal “gives the Sixers the salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline -- including the possibility of Charlotte's Kyle Lowry should he become available in a contract buyout."

Lowry, a 37-year-old Philadelphia native and six-time All-Star point guard, has deep ties to both Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. In 2009, Morey acquired Lowry in a trade with the Grizzlies. And 10 years later, Lowry featured for Nurse's championship-winning Raptors team.

House, who exercised his $4.3 million player option this summer, played 14.6 minutes per game over his year and a half with the Sixers and averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. The veteran wing's brightest moment was a strong playoff performance last year in the Sixers' Round 2, Game 5 playoff win over the Celtics that showcased his inherently adaptable, roll-with-anything game.

Shortly before agreeing to trade House to Detroit, the Sixers made a splashier move in picking up Buddy Hield from the Pacers.