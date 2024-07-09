Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff Podcast: Paul George on becoming a Sixer and Tyrese Maxey on his new contract

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we head to the airport to talk 1-on-1 with Paul George for the first time in Philly about becoming a Sixer. Plus, Clark talks with Tyrese Maxey about signing a max contract and how far this new and improved Sixers team will go.

Wanna play 1-on-1 with Tyrese Maxey? Maxey teamed up with Turo for an awesome give away to meet the man himself and win a custom-wrapped Range Rover.

Get out the details here: https://turo.com/us/en/car-rental/united-states/tyrese

