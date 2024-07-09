Takeoff Podcast: Paul George on becoming a Sixer and Tyrese Maxey on his new contract

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we head to the airport to talk 1-on-1 with Paul George for the first time in Philly about becoming a Sixer. Plus, Clark talks with Tyrese Maxey about signing a max contract and how far this new and improved Sixers team will go.

