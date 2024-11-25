3 observations after Sixers get smoked by Clippers without Embiid and George 

The Sixers never flirted with earning their first winning streak of the season Sunday night.

They instead got smoked by the Clippers and fell to 3-13 with a 125-99 defeat at Wells Fargo Center.

Jared McCain scored 18 points and Tyrese Maxey had 17.

James Harden posted 23 points and eight assists for the 11-7 Clippers. Derrick Jones Jr. added 18 points and Ivica Zubac tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sixers were still missing Joel Embiid (left knee swelling), Paul George (left knee bone bruise) and Kyle Lowry (right hip strain). Lowry watched from the sidelines in a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt and jumbo-sized Eagles hat.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said pregame that both Embiid and George are “progressing.” He said George was on the court Saturday and that the swelling in Embiid’s knee has decreased.

The Clippers were down Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury recovery) and Norman Powell (left hamstring strain).

Next up for the Sixers is a matchup with the 12-6 Rockets on Wednesday. Here are observations on their blowout loss to the Clippers:

Sixers immediately fall into major hole

The Sixers used the same starting lineup as in their win Friday night over the Nets, playing Kelly Oubre Jr., Caleb Martin and Guerschon Yabusele with a Maxey-McCain backcourt.

They soon found themselves playing catch-up. Put-back layups by Zubac and Jones prompted an early Nurse timeout. The Clippers racked up nine second-chance points in the first six minutes and the Sixers certainly looked undersized.

A 1-for-9 start from three-point range worsened the Sixers’ troubles. Yabusele and Andre Drummond were each whistled for illegal ball screens in the first quarter, too.

On the other end, the Clippers had no problem picking apart the Sixers’ defense when they hedged and blitzed Harden in the pick-and-roll. Harden poured in a dozen first-quarter points, including a pull-up three that stretched the Clippers’ lead to 32-13.

No encore for McCain and Maxey

The Maxey-McCain duo did not pick up where it left off Friday. Much of their production came when the game was out of reach in the second half.

McCain's streak of games with 20 points or more wound up ending at seven games.

At times, McCain wasn’t in his normal mode of forcing the opposition to react, instead hesitating and being a tad too deliberate against rangy defenders. He also simply missed jumpers that he’s accustomed to hitting. McCain fell to 1 for 8 from the field in the second quarter with a three-point attempt that rattled around the rim and out.

Maxey was too peripheral during a scoreless first quarter and started 1 for 5 from the floor. He played 30 minutes in his third game since returning from a right hamstring strain.

No shortage of garbage time

The Clippers missed several long-range shots in the second quarter when the Sixers shifted to zone defense. However, the Sixers couldn’t summon a serious run and entered halftime with a 12-point deficit.

In the first minute of the third quarter, Maxey grabbed at his right ankle after missing a driving layup and landing awkwardly. The play appeared momentarily concerning — just about anything injury-related is right now for the Sixers — but Maxey stayed in and seemed fine physically.

The Clippers were vastly superior to the Sixers across the board to begin the third quarter. Two of Harden’s 12 free throws extended L.A’s advantage to 20 points. A Kris Dunn fast-break layup built the Clippers’ over 30 points and a portion of the home crowd reacted with boos.

Maxey and McCain provided some scoring late in the third and early in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers quite obviously had a win completely secure.

Adem Bona and two-way contract players Lester Quinones and Justin Edwards all played in the fourth quarter. They at least got one victory on Sunday — with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats over the Westchester Knicks.