What ‘mystery team' could pull off James Harden trade this season?

The Philadelphia 76ers have a James Harden-sized problem.

Harden has been looking for a route out of the city since the offseason, putting a strain on the core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Philadelphia won't go far this season and beyond without another certified star, but which team proposes an offer for Harden is the biggest matter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In recent cases such as Damian Lillard, most of the NBA world believed he'd be moved to the Miami Heat. Then the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in to pull off a stunner.

Could the same happen with Harden? The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets have been involved in rumors the most, but what about these four teams?

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls need to take one of two options. Either dismantle their current core of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine and collect assets for the future or somehow make a push for another big-time player in order to make a real title run. The only issue may be their lack of sweeteners to send Philly, but getting something for him may be better than just not playing him.

Miami Heat

After losing out on the Lillard sweepstakes, will Pat Riley look elsewhere or keep the squad as is? Miami's roster does seem short of a needle-mover unless more hidden gems step up after the departures of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry aren't getting any younger and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro need to go another level. Harden could boost this team for a few more years.

New York Knicks

The Knicks have been searching for a superstar for years to no avail. Jalen Brunson proved to be a solid pick up but he's not who you want as your No. 1 to seriously challenge, nor is Julius Randle consistent enough in the postseason. RJ Barrett is in for a big year to quiet the criticism around his stunted growth. But if New York wants to punch above its weight and browses the star market yet again, would they consider pairing Harden with Brunson?

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota may have used its "trade for star player" card on Rudy Gobert, but its roster still lacks true off-the-dribble playmakers beyond the developing Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are relatively stacked in the frontcourt spots, but a Harden-Edwards backcourt could move the needle in a talent-filled Western Conference should they have the assets to pull it off.