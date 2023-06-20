Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama blunders first pitch at Yankees Stadium

Jun 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; French NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama speaks to the media during batting practice before a game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama might be the top prospect entering the 2023 NBA Draft, but there's still some work to do on the baseball front.

The 7-foot-5 star French center threw the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Yankees-Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, but it didn't quite go as planned.

Wembanyama -- sporting a pinstriped Yankees jersey with Joe DiMaggio's No. 5 on the back -- stepped up to the plate while applauding fans and went through his wind up motion, but the right-handed toss went wide left of the catcher and into the dirt.

Here's another angle of the pitch:

Wembanyama is in New York with the upcoming draft being held at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

Perhaps even more amusing was seeing Wembanyama riding the subway for the first time en route to Yankee Stadium. He had to crouch slightly just to fit.

Come along as Wemby rides the subway for the FIRST TIME to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium! 🚊 pic.twitter.com/ppOpavNOvT — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2023

And in case you were curious, here's what the size of a baseball looks like in Wembanyama's grasp, as he shared on his Instagram:

This is what a baseball looks like in Victor Wembanyama's hand 😳



(via wemby/IG) pic.twitter.com/hvBPQQtmGK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2023

The 2023 draft is slated for Thursday, June 22. This time, though, he'll have a classic basketball in his hands.

