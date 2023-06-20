Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama blunders first pitch at Yankees Stadium

Victor Wembanyama might be the top prospect entering the 2023 NBA Draft, but there's still some work to do on the baseball front.
The 7-foot-5 star French center threw the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Yankees-Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, but it didn't quite go as planned.
Wembanyama -- sporting a pinstriped Yankees jersey with Joe DiMaggio's No. 5 on the back -- stepped up to the plate while applauding fans and went through his wind up motion, but the right-handed toss went wide left of the catcher and into the dirt.
Here's another angle of the pitch:
Wembanyama is in New York with the upcoming draft being held at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.
Perhaps even more amusing was seeing Wembanyama riding the subway for the first time en route to Yankee Stadium. He had to crouch slightly just to fit.
And in case you were curious, here's what the size of a baseball looks like in Wembanyama's grasp, as he shared on his Instagram:
The 2023 draft is slated for Thursday, June 22. This time, though, he'll have a classic basketball in his hands.