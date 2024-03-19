Sixty-eight women's basketball teams around the country are set to compete in the highly anticipated NCAA Tournament.
Unlike the men's side, which has one state that leads the pack for most March Madness teams (Texas with six), the women's bracket is more even.
Nonetheless, it's time to dance. With the NCAA Tournament set to tip-off on March 20, here is a breakdown by state of the teams competing:
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Which state has the most women's March Madness teams?
There is a three-way tie between Tennessee, Texas and California with five teams each.
Connecticut, Iowa, North Carolina and Virginia are in second place with three teams apiece.
2024 March Madness teams by state
Alabama
No. 8 Alabama
No. 11 Auburn
Arizona
No. 11 Green Bay
No. 11 Arizona
California
No. 1 Southern California
No. 13 UC Irvine
No. 15 California Baptist
Colorado
No. 5 Colorado
Connecticut
No. 16 Sacred Heart University
No. 13 Fairfield
Florida
No. 12 FGCU
Indiana
No. 4 Indiana
Iowa
No. 1 Iowa
No. 7 Iowa State
No. 12 Drake
Kansas
No. 4 Kansas State
No. 8 Kansas
Kentucky
No. 6 Louisville
Louisiana
No. 3 LSU
Maine
No. 15 Maine
Michigan
No. 9 Michigan State
No. 9 Michigan
Mississippi
No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 14 Jackson State
Nebraska
No. 6 Nebraska
No. 7 Creighton
Nevada
No. 10 UNLV
New Jersey
No. 9 Princeton
New York
No. 6 Syracuse
No. 12 Columbia
North Carolina
No. 3 NC State
No. 7 Duke
No. 8 North Carolina
Ohio
No. 2 Ohio State
Oklahoma
5. Oklahoma
Oregon
No. 3 Oregon State
No. 13 Portland
Pennsylvania
No. 16 Drexel
South Carolina
No. 1 South Carolina
No. 16 Presbyterian College
South Dakota
No. 12 South Dakota State
Tennessee
No. 6 Tennessee
No. 12 Vanderbilt
No. 11 Middle Tennessee
No. 14 Chattanooga
No. 16 UT Martin
Texas
No. 5 Baylor
No. 11 Texas A&M
No. 14 Rice
No. 16 A&M-Corpus Christi
Utah
No. 5 Utah
Virginia
No. 4 Virginia Tech
No. 10 Richmond
No. 15 Norfolk State
Washington
No. 4 Gonzaga
No. 14 Eastern Washington
West Virginia
No. 8 West Virginia
No. 13 Marshall
Wisconsin
No. 10 Marquette