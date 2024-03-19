Sixty-eight women's basketball teams around the country are set to compete in the highly anticipated NCAA Tournament.

Unlike the men's side, which has one state that leads the pack for most March Madness teams (Texas with six), the women's bracket is more even.

Nonetheless, it's time to dance. With the NCAA Tournament set to tip-off on March 20, here is a breakdown by state of the teams competing:

Which state has the most women's March Madness teams?

There is a three-way tie between Tennessee, Texas and California with five teams each.

Connecticut, Iowa, North Carolina and Virginia are in second place with three teams apiece.

2024 March Madness teams by state

Alabama

No. 8 Alabama

No. 11 Auburn

Arizona

No. 11 Green Bay

No. 11 Arizona

California

No. 1 Southern California

No. 2 Stanford

No. 2 UCLA

No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 15 California Baptist

Colorado

No. 5 Colorado

Connecticut

No. 3 UConn

No. 16 Sacred Heart University

No. 13 Fairfield

Florida

No. 9 Florida State

No. 12 FGCU

Indiana

No. 4 Indiana

Iowa

No. 1 Iowa

No. 7 Iowa State

No. 12 Drake

Kansas

No. 4 Kansas State

No. 8 Kansas

Kentucky

No. 6 Louisville

Louisiana

No. 3 LSU

Maine

No. 15 Maine

Michigan

No. 9 Michigan State

No. 9 Michigan

Mississippi

No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 14 Jackson State

Nebraska

No. 6 Nebraska

No. 7 Creighton

Nevada No. 10 UNLV

New Jersey

No. 9 Princeton

New York

No. 6 Syracuse

No. 12 Columbia

North Carolina

No. 3 NC State

No. 7 Duke

No. 8 North Carolina

Ohio

No. 2 Ohio State

Oklahoma

5. Oklahoma

Oregon

No. 3 Oregon State

No. 13 Portland

Pennsylvania

No. 16 Drexel

South Carolina

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 16 Presbyterian College

South Dakota

No. 12 South Dakota State

Tennessee

No. 6 Tennessee

No. 12 Vanderbilt

No. 11 Middle Tennessee

No. 14 Chattanooga

No. 16 UT Martin

Texas

No. 1 Texas

No. 5 Baylor

No. 11 Texas A&M

No. 14 Rice

No. 16 A&M-Corpus Christi

Utah

No. 5 Utah

Virginia

No. 4 Virginia Tech

No. 10 Richmond

No. 15 Norfolk State

Washington

No. 4 Gonzaga

No. 14 Eastern Washington

West Virginia No. 8 West Virginia No. 13 Marshall