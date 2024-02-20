Massive brawl breaks out in handshake line after Southland basketball game

File photo. Players from Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Ward got into a free-for-all during postgame handshakes after their matchup on Monday.

Alonzo Dodd had 20 points and Kalen Williams buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 76-72 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night in a game that was marred by a free-for-all during postgame handshakes.

The Southland Conference released the following statement following the postgame altercation:

"The Southland Conference is aware of the end-of-game situation that occurred between the Texas A&M University-Commerce and the University of the Incarnate Word men’s basketball teams tonight.

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action. Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and officials remains a top priority."

The Full Incarnate Word vs Texas A&M-Commerce postgame FIGHT. Probably the worst we’ve seen this year pic.twitter.com/9P6rkHu6z9 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 20, 2024

Dodd added seven rebounds and five assists for the Lions (10-17, 4-10). Williams made four 3-pointers and scored 16. Kwo Agwa had 13 points and blocked three shots.

The Cardinals (8-18, 3-10) were led by Josh Morgan with 18 points. Alex Anderson added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Shon Robinson scored 12.

Williams also sank a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 66.

Additionally, the two schools released the following statement:

“UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs following the game on Monday night. The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions.”