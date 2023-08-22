College football returns this weekend with these games

College football is almost back.

The 2023 NCAA football season kicks off with several "Week 0" games on Saturday.

Two top-25-ranked programs are among the teams that will be in action on the opening day of the new campaign.

First, No. 13 Notre Dame and Navy will square off in Dublin, Ireland. And later in the day, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will take center stage as the No. 6 USC Trojans host San Jose State.

From the start times to how to watch the games and more, here's what to know about Week 0 of the new college football season.

When does the 2023 college football season start?

The 2023 season begins with seven games on Saturday, Aug. 26.

What college football games are on TV this weekend?

Here's a full look at Saturday's slate, along with where you can watch each game (all times Eastern):