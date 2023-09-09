‘Texas is back': Fans react to Alabama's double-digit loss

Steve Sarkisian is bringing Texas back.
The No. 11 Longhorns on Saturday pulled off a road upset vs. No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, denting Nick Saban's perfect record early in the season.
Texas moved to 2-0 in the process following a 37-10 win over unranked Rice in the season opener. But the Longhorns waited long to put points on the board in bunches.
They trailed 16-13 going into the fourth quarter after a scoreless third. Then the scoring started. Texas outscored Alabama 21-8 in the final period to claim a 34-24 win, with Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers dominating headlines for his display.
Ewers, who is in his second year with the program, completed 24-for-38 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. It was a stark contrast to Jalen Milroe's display, as the Crimson Tide signal caller mustered 255 yards on 14-for-27 passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Here's how social media reacted to Alabama's loss:
NCAAF
Fans also praised Ewers' commendable outing that has likely drawn more eyes on him for the rest of the season:
Ewers and Texas will be back in action next Saturday against unranked Wyoming. Alabama, meanwhile, will look to change its tide against unranked South Florida.