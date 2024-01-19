Bills to offer Taylor Swift-themed concession food at playoff game vs. Chiefs

Whether Taylor Swift will attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills isn't known.

But there will be Swift-themed concession items for sale at Highmark Stadium for the divisional round showdown.

With the pop megastar possibly coming to Orchard Park, New York, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Bills and Delaware North, Highmark Stadium's food service partner, will be offering a couple of food items that make a nod to Swift's music.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fans, including Swift maybe, will have the ability to purchase a "Karma Quesadilla" and "Bad Blood Waffle Fries" at the game. "Karma" and "Bad Blood" are, of course, the names of songs by Swift.

"Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills," said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium (via WKBW in Buffalo). "We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu – adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

The Karma Quesadilla is a triple-stacked quesadilla containing chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch that's topped with a pork-belly chaser.

The Bad Blood Waffle Fries, meanwhile, feature two feet of waffle fries with toppings representing Buffalo and Kansas City. Half of the order is covered with buffalo chicken and blue cheese and the other half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and pickles.

New in Buffalo for Bills-Chiefs game this weekend:



Bad Blood Waffle Fries — 2 feet of waffle fries — 1/2 topped with Buffalo chicken & blue cheese, 1/2 with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw & pickles.



Cost? $24



(📸 by @delawarenorth) pic.twitter.com/uLpB7BirO3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 19, 2024

And for any Bills fans that may not want to order food that has references to a Chiefs fan, there will also be "Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ" available for purchase.

Swift has attended six of the Chiefs' last seven games, most recently taking in Kansas City's home wild-card round victory over the Miami Dolphins. That game was one of the coldest in NFL history, with a temperature of minus-4 at kickoff.

The Chiefs-Bills game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, when the forecast calls for a high of 25 degrees and a low of 17.

With Super Wild Card Weekend behind us, eight teams remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl title. Jay Croucher breaks down the matchups.