In Saturday's game against Utah State, Temple University kicker Maddux Trujillo broke Philadelphia Eagles' kicker Jake Elliot's record for the longest field goal ever made at Lincoln Financial Field.

Trujillo kicked a 64-yard field goal, beating Elliot's previous record of 61-yards.

Maddux Trujillo (@MadduxTrujillo) NAILS a 64-yard field goal to break the record for longest field goal at Lincoln Financial Field! #TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/jwDdBH5N9u — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) September 21, 2024

It was the longest kick in the history of Lincoln Financial Field in either a college football or NFL game.

The kick was also the longest made field goal at the top level of college football since 2008 when UTEP’s Jose Martinez also hit a 64-yard field goal.

Temple University came away with a win -- with the help of Trujillo's kick -- as Evan Simon's 91-yard scoring pass to Dante Wright with four minutes left in the third quarter gave Temple the lead for good to help the Owls beat Utah State 45-29.

Simon's scoring play to Wright gave Temple (1-3) a 24-21 lead and helped ignite a three-touchdown Owls fourth quarter.

Simon threw a 16-yard score to Daniel Evert with 11:57 left.

Later, he tossed a two-yarder to Peter Clarke with 6:02 left before running it from the one for the game's last score with 3:22 remaining.

Simon threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 49 yards on 11 carries and the touchdown.

Spencer Petras threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (1-3).

Herschel Turner ran it in from the 4 to start the second quarter for a 7-0 Utah State lead.

Three minutes later, Petras threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jalen Royals for a two-score lead.

Temple countered when Simon threw a 32-yard score to Antonio Jones with 7:50 before halftime. With 1:10 remaining before halftime, Simon threw a 17-yard touchdown to Antwain Littleton to tie it.

Less than a minute later, Utah State went back up when Rahsul Faison ran it in from 20 yards out.

Temple then reduced the deficit to 21-17 when Trujillo kicked his 64-yard field goal as time expired before intermission.

