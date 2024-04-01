2024 Eagles mock draft roundup 6.0: A key position remains a favorite

It’s finally April, which means it is just about time to give the NFL Draft our full attention.

The 2024 draft kicks off on April 25 this year and the Eagles have eight picks, including No. 22 in the first round.

Here’s our latest look around the internet at some mock draft options. One position continues to be a popular choice for the Eagles in the first round.

Arjun Menon, PFF

22. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles haven’t taken a cornerback in the first round since 2002, and Darius Slay and James Bradberry are still on the roster. However, they don’t have a long-term solution on the outside, and we’ve seen general manager Howie Roseman draft future replacements in the first round multiple times. Eagles are also favorites to take a cornerback with their first pick, sitting at -120 on DraftKings.

My take on the pick: Yes, cornerback is the position we see get mocked to the Eagles most often this year. Aside from the history in the draft at the position for the Eagles, it makes sense. The Eagles have an aging duo of corners and even with some exciting youngsters on the team, adding talent at a premier position makes sense. And the value also seems to line up where the Eagles are picking this year.

I really like McKinstry. His Alabama teammate Terrion Arnold surpassed him this year and there might be a stigma if McKinstry isn’t even the best corner on his own team. But he’s been very good during his three years as a starter for the Crimson Tide and he should be a first-round pick. He’s battle-tested in the SEC and feels like a safer pick at the position than some others in this class. McKinstry’s floor just seems higher. One of the biggest questions some had about him was his long speed but McKinstry ran a 4.47 at the Alabama pro day even with a Jones fracture in his foot.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

22. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

What they said: Philadelphia needs corners, and Wiggins checks off all the athletic numbers you'd want at the position, even if his lean frame (173 pounds) is a concern. Still, the Eagles have gambled on high-end talents in unusual frames before, with recent first-rounders DeVonta Smith and Jordan Davis on opposite ends of the spectrum.

My take on the pick: The ceiling with Wiggins is extremely high. He ran a 4.28 at the combine and has next-level athletic traits that are going to intrigue NFL executives. His slight frame is a bit of a concern, though. At 6-1, 173 pounds, Wiggins is very thin and he might not be a body-type fit for every team. I’m curious if he can add weight and maintain his speed.

CBS Sports

22. Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

What they said: The Eagles address their aging secondary with the energetic and physical Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

My take on the pick: The Missouri cornerback hasn’t been the most talked about corner in this class but he has a physical style and playing temperament that might really fit Philly. Rakestraw definitely plays the corner position with a physicality some don’t. I also like that he nearly went to Alabama but recommitted to go to Missouri because he wanted to help build his own program.

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports

22. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

What they said: The Eagles secondary was a disaster last season, and they were shredded for big plays. DeJean was fantastic at Iowa, and is one of the best athletes among all the DBs.

My take on the pick: DeJean has been a popular choice for the Eagles in a lot of these mocks. DeJean is healing from a fractured fibula and was unable to work out at the combine or the Iowa pro day. He plans on a solo workout for NFL teams on April 15. He is expected to test very well. DeJean (6-0, 203) played corner in college but some see him as a safety at the next level. If the Eagles take him in the first round, they see him as a corner. But that potential versatility isn’t a bad thing.

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports

31. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

What they said: Another Georgia cornerback for Howie Roseman to obsess over. Hopefully, this one is a hit because the Eagles really need an infusion of young, quality talent at cornerback.

My take on the pick: In this scenario, the Eagles traded down from 22 to 31. The 49ers moved up to draft OT Amarius Mims from Georgia. This mock didn’t give the terms of the trade but a move from 22 to 31 is the value of a mid-third-round pick, on the trade-value chart. The 49ers pick in the third is a little later than that so maybe No. 95 and a sweetner Day 3 pick.

As for Lassiter, he isn’t mentioned as much among the top corners in this draft but he could push into one of the final spots of the first round. Lassiter (5-11, 186) could be an option outside or in the slot at the NFL level. And we know the Eagles haven’t been shy about taking defensive players from Georgia.

Russell Brown, FantasyPros

16. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

What they said: Certainly, there’s a chance we see a run on receivers at the top of the draft and then some drop off but I could see a team trade up for one. In this scenario, that team is the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ve lost some key players on the defensive and offensive lines this offseason but you could make a case the Eagles need another pass-catcher. The additions of DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell don’t move the needle but the addition of Brian Thomas Jr. would. He’s a long-limbed receiver who excelled at basketball before focusing on football. He’s best suited out of the slot where he wins consistently on fade routes. Pairing him with DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley should do wonders for Jalen Hurts and an Eagles offense that ran out of gas last season.

My take on the pick: We did get terms on this one. The Eagles got No. 16 and a 4th-rounder (102) for No. 22 and No. 53 (a 2nd-rounder). The idea of adding a player like Thomas to the Eagles’ offense is exciting but not sure about the trade-up from 22 to 16 to do it. I also wonder about a too-many-mouths-to-feed scenario with three big-time receivers. Thomas would be a nice upgrade at WR3 but I’m not sure the first round is where the Eagles should be looking for that upgrade.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

22. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

What they said: Could you imagine a personnel grouping of Bowers, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert with a healthy Jalen Hurts under center? Bowers had 2,538 receiving yards and 26 receiving TDs over three seasons, and he would give coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore matchup advantages. He has to improve his blocking, but I believe that will happen in time. I also thought about a defensive back here -- Philly's back seven remains a concern even with the additions of Devin White and C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- but Bowers is just too good to skip over this late in Round 1.

My take on the pick: This is fun. Bowers is considered by many to be a top 10 overall talent in this draft so if he’s on the board when the Eagles pick at 22, they have to consider taking him. He’s a blue-chip talent and if the Eagles are looking for a way to improve their offense, this would certainly count. It’s a bit of a luxury pick because of the position but getting a player this good would be worth it. It’s almost like adding Saquon Barkley. Sure, maybe the positional value isn’t great but the player is and adding a blue-chipper is always intriguing.

