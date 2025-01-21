Eagles sign another former 49ers 3rd-round pick to futures deal

The Eagles on Tuesday signed former 49ers third-round tight end Cameron Latu to a reserve/futures contract.

Latu, 24, was pick No. 101 in the 2023 draft out of Alabama. He has not played in a regular season NFL game.

Reserve/futures contracts are for players who did not finish the season on a 53-man roster. Latu will likely have a chance to join the Eagles for spring workouts and training camp.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After getting released by the 49ers at final cuts this summer, he spent most of this season on the Browns’ practice squad but was not elevated for a game. Latu’s rookie season in 2023 ended before it began with a knee injury that needed surgery.

The Eagles seem to have a thing for former 49ers draft picks. Since 2021, the 49ers have drafted eight players in the third round and half of them have ended up in Philadelphia: RB Trey Sermon, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Danny Gray and now Latu.

Davis-Price and Gray are still on the Eagles’ practice squad in these playoffs.

Latu (6-5, 244) had a productive final two years at Alabama. In 2021 and 2022, Latu played 26 games and had 56 catches for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

During the 2023 pre-draft process, here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Latu:

“High-hipped pass-catching tight end with run blocking fortitude to mold. Latu’s lean legs and angular frame aren’t made for drive blocking or neutralizing bigger players, but he does a nice job of sustaining move blocks in space. He changes route speed to open throwing windows over the first two levels. There are some issues with focus drops at times, but he plucks throws with good hand extension when possible. Latu could have roster appeal as an F tight end with an average ceiling.”

In addition to signing Latu to a futures deal, the Eagles made one other roster move, releasing WR Elijah Cooks from the practice squad.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube