Trending
nfl playoffs

Eminem has message for Matthew Stafford ahead of Rams-Lions clash

Stafford, formerly of the Lions, will look to win with the Rams in familiar territory on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Will the real Detroit quarterback please stand up?

The No. 3 Detroit Lions will host the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football in what could be the best wild-card matchup of the weekend.

It's a clash that pits quarterback storylines against one another. The Lions and Rams made a trade in 2021 that saw Los Angeles acquire Matthew Stafford to leap its Super Bowl hurdle while Jared Goff left for Detroit to continue his development.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Stafford, a Lion from 2009-2020, helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium after the trade while Goff has led the Lions to their first ever NFC North title this season. And with Stafford and the flying Rams entering Ford Field on Sunday, rapper Eminem of Detroit sent the former team's QB a message in a promo on NBC.

"Stafford, what'd I say?" Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, opened. "You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won [Super Bowl LVI]...I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one."

Eminem is referring to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in which he performed as a guest alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Anderson .Paak.

NFL

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

Taylor Swift hits ‘swag surf' with Chiefs fans as Dolphins lose

nfl playoffs 3 hours ago

5 winners, losers from Chiefs' 26-7 win vs. Dolphins on Peacock

Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl at home 23-20 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford is 4-3 all-time in the playoffs, with all four wins coming as a Ram and all three losses coming as a Lion.

Goff and the new-look Detroit team under head coach Dan Campbell will seek to change that.

This article tagged under:

nfl playoffs
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us