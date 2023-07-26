Hurts reveals he turned down ‘Quarterback' documentary twice

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed that he turned down offers in back-to-back years to be featured in the popular Netflix docuseries “Quarterback.”

Hurts, 24, was asked on Wednesday if he had seen the documentary, which features his new teammate Marcus Mariota, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. Hurts said he hasn’t seen it.

Then he offered up some more information:

“I actually turned it down last year,” Hurts said. “I didn’t feel it was appropriate for the year, so I turned down the opportunity to be on it.”

Hurts also said he turned down another offer more recently to be featured in Year 2 of the documentary, which follows quarterbacks throughout the entirety of an NFL season. The names of the quarterbacks for the second season of series have not yet been released.

While Hurts won’t be featured in the first two seasons of the series, he he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of being featured on “Quarterback” or another similar documentary in the future.

“That time will come,” Hurts said. “I know there’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day. That time will come.”

Hurts has a relationship with the Manning brothers dating back several years and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions produced the docuseries, along with NFL Films and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions. Manning is also an executive producer of the series.

Hurts, who will turn 25 in August, is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2022 and signed a $255 million contract extension this offseason. Because of his guarded public persona, he’d be a fascinating subject, which is probably why he’s been asked twice now.

Maybe eventually we’ll all get to see the curtain pulled back a bit.

