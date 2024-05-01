When will the 2024 NFL schedule be released?

The two biggest events of the NFL offseason are now in the rearview.

The opening of free agency in March saw several big names change teams, with Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons and Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants for the rival Philadelphia Eagles among the headliners.

Another frenzy of action then followed in April's NFL draft, where a record-tying six quarterbacks were selected in Round 1 and all within the first 12 selections.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, assuming top overall pick Caleb Williams is the Chicago Bears' Day 1 starter, which team will he make his NFL debut against? And when will Barkley make his return to MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants? Fans will have answers to those types of schedule-related questions soon.

Here's what to know about the 2024 NFL schedule release:

When does the NFL schedule come out for the 2024 season?

The 2024 schedule will be released in May, but the NFL hasn't yet revealed which day it will come out.

When did last year's NFL schedule come out?

For what it's worth, the 2023 schedule was released on May 11 of last year.

When does the NFL season start in 2024?

The two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2024 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. Their opponent remains TBD, though the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens headline the top potential foes.

What games on the 2024 NFL schedule have been released?

The day after the Chiefs open the season, the action will shift south to São Paulo, Brazil, where the Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in the second game of the season. The Sept. 6 matchup will be the NFL's first ever contest in South America.

Discover where these 2024 NFL Draft prospects with familial ties to former NFL players will carry forward their family legacies.