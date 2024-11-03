A.J. Brown ruled out to start 4th quarter vs. Jaguars

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (knee) has been ruled out against the Jaguars.

Brown came out after halftime but then went back into the locker room with a knee injury. He was initially listed as questionable but will now not return.

In the first half, Brown had 2 catches for 36 yards.

Without Brown on the Eagles' first drive of the second half, Jalen Hurts hit Jahan Dotson for an impressive 36-yard catch down the left sideline. And then Hurts ran in an 18-yarder to put the Eagles up 22-0 early in the third quarter.

But after that, the Jaguars scored twice quickly to make this a close game.

Without Brown, the Eagles’ receivers in this game are DeVonta Smith, Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith. Wilson caught a touchdown earlier in the game that was called back for offensive pass interference and Smith got the first touch of his NFL career.

In addition to the injury to Brown, fullback/linebacker Ben VanSumeren has been ruled out with a concussion.

