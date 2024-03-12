Addressing some major needs in an Eagles-only mock draft

The Eagles made major waves on the first day of free agency, landing Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff, but a few holes in the roster remain. Armed with 8 picks in the 2024 draft, Howie Roseman has a chance to find more building blocks.

Round 1, Pick 22: Troy Fautanu, G/T, Washington

What do you get for the offense that already has everything? How about a monster lineman with guard-tackle versatility. Fautanu can slot in as your starting right guard on day one then shift outside to tackle whenever Lane Johnson decides to retire. Fautanu played the right side at Washington, protecting lefthanded quarterback Michael Penix’s blindside. His stock seems to be soaring since the combine and the Eagles would be wise to sprint to the podium if he’s still on the board when they’re on the clock.

Round 2, Pick 50: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

The total package at the linebacker position. At 6-4, 233 pounds, Wilson was named the Bednarik award winner as the nation’s best defensive player. He followed that up with an explosive combine, clocking the top 40-yard dash for a linebacker at 4.43 seconds. His instincts and effort are also off the charts, but injuries were a big problem for Wilson early in his career and the main reason he’s still on the board here.

Round 2, Pick 53: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

It feels a little rich to be using a second-round pick on a player that profiles as a slot defender, but Sainristil is tough as they come with the production to match. He earned first-team All-American honors with six interceptions last season. He converted from receiver and was a team captain for the Wolverines. Howie Roseman runs his streak of drafting a reigning national champion to four straight years, finding a high-end replacement for Avonte Maddox.

Round 3, Pick 98: DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

Fletcher Cox played nearly 700 snaps in his final season and those reps will have to be replaced. That falls largely on the trio of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams, but they could use some help. DeWayne Carter offers every down potential and reminds me a bit of Williams, who — much to the chagrin of Tom Donahoe — was a third round pick himself back in 2021. I don’t think Howie is in danger of getting left hanging after this selection.

Round 5, Pick 161: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

With the future of both Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat in question, edge rusher may be a need the Eagles have to address even sooner than this. Kamara originally committed to Temple to play alongside his brother, Amara, but chose to go to Colorado State after a coaching shakeup on North Broad. Kamara simply produced in college, racking up over 30 career sacks (13 last season) and earning Mountain West defensive player of the year honors in 2023.

Round 5, Pick 171: Javon Baker, WR, UCF

The Eagles need more production from the third receiver spot and Baker offers quite a bit of upside at the position. He spent his first two seasons at Alabama but couldn’t get on the field, so he made his way to UCF and blossomed, putting up over 1,000 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. While Baker doesn’t possess the elite speed the Eagles have seemed to covet out of the slot, I’ll take talent over traits here.

Round 5, Pick 172: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Every 53-man roster needs an ace on special teams and Taylor would be a contributor right away for Michael Clay while still having some potential at safety. He was voted the Jim Thorpe award winner last season as the top defensive back in the country and is seeking to become the first DB ever to be drafted out Air Force. Taylor has all the intangibles you’d ever want in a player.

Round 6, Pick 211: Erick All, TE, Iowa

Iowa has rightly earned the nickname “Tight End U” for churning out studs like George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, and Sam LaPorta. All isn’t that level of prospect, but the former Michigan transfer has the tools and frame you’d bet on. He had solid production in 7 games (299 yards, 3 touchdowns) before a torn ACL ended his season, forcing him way down the board.

