Breaking down how the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth this weekend

No coach in Eagles history has reached the playoffs in his first three seasons. Nick Sirianni can become the first this weekend.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive year with a win over the 49ers combined with one of the following outcomes:

• A Rams tie or loss to the Browns in Inglewood, California … OR

• A Lions loss to the Saints in New Orleans AND a Packers loss or tie to the Chiefs in Green Bay … OR

• An Eagles tie, a Rams loss, a Packers loss or tie and a Falcons loss or tie vs. against the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey … OR

• An Eagles tie, a Rams loss, a Packers loss or tie and a Saints loss or tie vs. the Lions in New Orleans.

The Eagles, 10-1, are the only NFL team that can clinch a postseason berth this weekend, although the Panthers, Cardinals and Patriots can all be eliminated from postseason contention.

Before Sirianni in 2021 and 2022, the only coach who led the Eagles to the postseason in his first two years was Ray Rhodes in 1995 and 1996.

Since 1988, the Eagles have reached the playoffs 21 of 35 seasons. Only the Patriots and Packers – 16 times each – have reached the postseason more – 17 times each. The Patriots are 2-9 and the Packers are 5-6 so it’s possible neither will reach the postseason this year.

The Eagles haven’t gone longer than three years without reaching the postseason since 1982 through 1987.

Only seven teams reached the postseason in both 2021 and 2022 – the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals and Bills. Out of that group, the Buccaneers are 4-7, the Bengals are 5-6 and the Bills are 6-6, so it’s possible the Eagles will be one of only four teams to reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

The Eagles face the 49ers in a matchup of the top two teams in the NFC at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at the Linc.

