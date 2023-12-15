Can Jalen Hurts fix his fumbling problem?

Jalen Hurts is going to fumble. That’s just a fact of life. The way he plays quarterback – running around, extending plays, plowing forward for extra yards – it’s bound to happen to some extent.

The problem is, lately it’s happening too much.

Hurts has fumbled in seven straight games, the longest streak by any NFL player since Carson Wentz fumbled in nine straight games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The longest streak on record going back to the 1970s belongs to Kerry Collins at 11 straight in 2001, according to the Stathead player streak finder.

Since he became the full-time starter in 2021, Hurts has fumbled 26 times, tied for 4th-most in the NFL behind Justin Fields (35), Trevor Lawrence (29) and college teammate Tua Tagovailoa (27).

So far this year, Hurts is tied for sixth with eight total fumbles. Josh Dobbs (14), Tagovailoa (12), Lamar Jackson (11), Desmond Ridder (10) and Zach Wilson (10) have more.

How big an issue is this? When Hurts fumbles and the other team recovers? Like in the Super Bowl for a touchdown or in the first quarter Sunday at the Cowboys’ 20-yard-line? It’s a big problem.

So far this year, Hurts has lost an NFL-high four fumbles after losing just one the two previous years – that came on a sack by Yannick Ngakoue vs. the Colts last year.

“Protect the ball is kind of always a thing we push out every time we talk about a key to victory, ball security is a big thing, so you know that that's a focus point,” Hurts said Thursday.

Hurts’ fumbles are part of a bigger problem that’s plagued the Eagles all year. They’ve committed 19 turnovers – 10 Hurts interceptions and nine total fumbles – and they’re minus-4 overall in turnover margin and minus-10 since Week 3.

Hurts’ 14 total turnovers are 3rd-most this year, behind only Josh Allen (17) and Sam Howell (15).

Nick Sirianni said it’s a skill for a quarterback to learn how to fall to the ground while being tackled or sacked and still hang onto the football. It’s a skill the Eagles teach. It’s a skill Hurts still needs some work on.

“We have to do a better job protecting the football going to the ground,” Sirianni said. “Jalen has to do a better job with that, going to the ground, and we got to do a better job coaching that.

“There are different ways to simulate going to the ground. It's one of the most unnatural things that you can do in football, to be able to protect the football as you go to the ground, because naturally your body wants to sprawl out to catch yourself and sprawl out with the arm that's carrying it.

“So we’ve got to put them in those situations even more. That's my job as the head coach. Let's make sure we simulate this drill more of going to the ground. That's what we have to do to help the players out.”

The good news is that the percentage of Hurts’ fumbles that the Eagles have lost is very small. He’s fumbled 35 times – nine his rookie year – but he’s only lost seven of them.

But every time the ball is loose, there’s a pileup and bodies everywhere and the potential for injury is high.

It’s the last place you want your quarterback.

“You try and rep it and you try to find new ways to stretch yourself and different things,” Hurts said. “But you know in the end, the goal when you go into any game is to do that, protect the ball and every possession.”

