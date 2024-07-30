Dak Prescott blasts Cowboys fans: ‘Be fans or don't be fans'

Every season, NFL fans of 31 teams are disappointed in how the season ended, because it didn’t end with a parade.

Cowboys fans are no exception. But their team’s quarterback delivered some tough love this week at training camp.

Dak Prescott was asked for his thoughts on fans who are still frustrated with the way the team’s 2023 season ended, a 48-32 blowout loss at home to the Packers, a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.

“Be fans or don’t be fans,'' Prescott said five days ago, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "If you’re a fan, you’re going to turn the page just as we do, you’re gonna move forward, understanding that you have better ahead of you…”

"Sorry, obviously, but (losing to the Packers) hurt us more than it did them (the fans). Obviously it’s on us to get back and to do better, but yeah, move on.”

Dak Prescott when asked what he says to Cowboys fans who are still frustrated about how last season ended: “Be fans or don’t be fans. If you’re a fan, you’re going to turn the page just as we do, you’re gonna move forward, understanding that you have better ahead of you. …… pic.twitter.com/SKqHdfpEgK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2024

Say what you want about Cowboys fans, but they are among the most ride-or-die fan bases in sports. They will light a fire under you if you underperform, but they stick by their squad to the end.

Being held to account for coming up short is part of the gig, especially for an NFL quarterback. Heck, the Eagles were one defensive stop away from beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and who did a lot of Eagles fans blame? Jalen Hurts.

But rather than empathize with Dallas fans’ disappointment and vow to come back strong in 2024, Prescott chose to chastise them, and accuse them of being fair-weather?

Maybe that is one of the reasons behind today’s “attendance” at Cowboys practice in Oxnard, California.

Cowboys fans are out on this franchise more than I can ever remember.



The attendance so far at camp is WAY down. pic.twitter.com/OjlxkCvPa5 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 30, 2024

Yikes. Plenty of red-blooded Cowboys fans, all dressed up as empty bleachers. I guess they made a choice between “be fans or don’t be fans.”