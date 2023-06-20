Eagle Eye Mailbag Episode: Floor for 2023? Time to add another linebacker?

Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank answer your Eagles questions including:
1:00 - What is the floor for the Eagles this year?
5:40 - Will the Eagles add another linebacker?
14:33 - Who is the head chef over at the NovaCare Complex?
18:39 - Running back roles
24:00 - Music question for Roob
27:18 - Which of the Georgia defenders will have the biggest impact in 2023?
30:25 - Emergency QB rule?
32:18 - Top 10 songs about space?
36:11 - Any worry about Cam Jurgens development at RG?
37:54 - Why are linebacker and safety lower priority positions?
40:00 - UDFAs that have stood out?
43:27 - Quick hitters
47:16 - Who is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC East?
