Eagles add another veteran offensive lineman during training camp

The Eagles have signed veteran interior offensive lineman Nick Gates.

This move is just the latest to bolster the Eagles’ offensive line depth and it comes after five training camp practices are already gone.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles released cornerback Mario Goodrich, who actually made the 53-man roster out of camp last season.

Gates, 28, has played in 57 games with 39 starts in his five-year NFL career with the Giants and Commanders after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2018.

In recent days, the Eagles have had a couple injuries to their interior offensive line. Mekhi Becton has been filling in for Tyler Steen (ankle) at right guard and Landon Dickerson had to leave Tuesday’s practice early with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by the rookie Trevor Keegan.

The Eagles have been adding offensive line depth since the offseason when they signed Matt Hennessy in free agency. They then drafted Keegan and Dylan McMahon on Day 3 and signed veteran Max Scharping in June.

So this is a move to add some depth at a position where the Eagles are hurting a bit right now.

Gates has primarily played center and guard in his NFL career but did get some snaps early in his career at tackle. He figures to fight for a spot as a primary interior offensive line backup with the Eagles the rest of the summer. Gates started 10 games with the Commanders in 2023.

Gates (6-5, 312) graded out as ProFootballFocus’s No. 17 guard out of 36 in the NFL last season.

