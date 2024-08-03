Eagles awarded tight end Kevin Foelsch on waivers from Jets

The Eagles were awarded undrafted rookie tight end Kevin Foelsch on waivers Saturday after releasing undrafted rookie tight end McCallan Castles with an injury designation.

The Jets released the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Foelsch on Friday. The Eagles are his third team since the spring. He spent three days with the Panthers in May before getting released.

Foelsch caught 73 passes for 660 yards and 16 touchdowns during his collegiate career at NCAA Division 2 New Haven. He participated in pro days at UConn and Yale.

"I was really fortunate to get into the UConn pro day and the Yale pro day so I pretty much did all of the events at UConn and ran routes at Yale," Foelsch said in an interview on New Haven’s web site. "It was really good exposure, there were lots of teams there and I thought I did well with my numbers and I was happy with how I performed. My adrenaline through the whole thing was crazy."

Foelsch played high school football at Ramsey in Bergen County just south of the New York State border.

"You just need a shot, that is all," Foelsch said. "That is our biggest weakness, we play at a Division II level and I totally understand that, and for myself, there is nothing else I can really do to showcase myself. I feel like if (I get) a shot, I will make the best out of it."

The Eagles have gotten lukewarm performances from their tight ends other than Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra so far in camp. Also on the roster are veterans C.J. Uzomah and Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. and 25-year-old E.J. Jenkins.

Castles began his college career at Cal, spent two year at Cal Davis and finished at Tennessee. He signed with the Eagles in May as an undrafted free agent. Castles got hurt in the open practice Thursday night at the Linc.