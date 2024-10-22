How to watch the Eagles go for third straight win in Week 8 vs. Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles are finally on a winning streak.

Nick Sirianni's team picked up a second consecutive win for the first time this season in Week 7, with Saquon Barkley's monster revenge game powering a 28-3 road victory over the New York Giants.

Now, the 4-2 Birds will look to make it three in a row when they take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4). Cincinnati has won three of four following an 0-3 start, most recently beating the lowly Cleveland Browns 21-14 in Week 7 for a second straight win.

So, will the Eagles leave Cincinnati with a third consecutive win? Or will the Bengals use a three-game winning streak of their own to get to .500?

Here's how to watch the Eagles' Week 8 matchup against the Bengals:

When is the Eagles' next game?

The Eagles will face the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 27.

What time does the Eagles vs. Bengals game start?

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Who's the home team in Eagles vs. Bengals?

The Eagles will be on the road for a second straight week, visiting the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Bengals game on?

Eagles-Bengals will air on CBS.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Bengals game live online

The game will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.

How to watch Eagles-Bengals coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Game Day Kickoff" at 9:30 a.m. on NBC10. Then, at 11:30 a.m., switch over to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

After Eagles-Bengals ends, come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live."

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Bengals game?

The NBC10 forecast is projecting a mostly sunny Sunday in Cincinnati with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 40.