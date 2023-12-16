Eagles' Big Dom banned from sideline for rest of regular season

Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to the general manager Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sideline for the rest of the 2023 regular season, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The news was first reported by Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

On Dec. 3, DiSandro was involved in an incident with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the sideline in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 42-19 win over the Eagles. He was initially banned from the sideline in Dallas last week as the NFL continued to investigate the incident.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While DiSandro will be permitted to travel with the team and perform his other game-day responsibilities, he will not be allowed on the sideline during games for the final four regular season games of 2023.

The Eagles released the following statement on Dec. 9, when we learned DiSandro would not be allowed on the sideline against the Cowboys:

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place. Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

DiSandro is the Eagles’ head of security but has many responsibilities in the organization. He has been with the franchise since 1999.

According to his bio on the Eagles’ website, DiSandro, “oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.”

Greenlaw, 26, was subsequently fined for $10,927 for unnecessary roughness on the hit on DeVonta Smith that led to the brief dust-up. Greenlaw and DiSandro exchanged apologies through intermediaries since the incident.

"We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [49ers general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that," Greenlaw said, via ESPN. "He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that."

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube