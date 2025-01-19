Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell questionable to return vs. Rams

Eagles stud rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Rams in the divisional round playoff game and is questionable to return.

Mitchell, 23, suffered the injury on the first drive of the game and was replaced by veteran Isaiah Rodgers. The Eagles gave up a touchdown on the first drive after Mitchell left the game.

Rodgers has played a lot this year but he’s normally coming in for Darius Slay. Rodgers this season played 328 defensive snaps (31%).

After a trip to the blue medical tent, Mitchell walked inside. Rodgers was on the field for the second defensive drive.

The Eagles drafted Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick out of Toledo and he has had a tremendous rookie season. Mitchell started 16 games in the regular season before resting in Week 18. He had his first career interception last week in the wild card round win over the Packers.

