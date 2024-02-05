Eagles expected hire Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker; report

The Eagles are reportedly expected to hire another defensive coach with ties to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker is expected to join the Eagles’ staff, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported.

Source says Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker is expected to leave Denver to take a position on the Eagles’ defensive coaching staff. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 5, 2024

Parker, 32, has been the Broncos’ defensive backs coach for the past three seasons. His first year in Denver in 2021 was under Fangio, when Fangio was in his final season as the Broncos’ head coach.

Before joining the Broncos in 2021, Parker was with the Packers to start his NFL career. Before that, Parker coached at Texas A&M, Notre Dame, William & Mary, Norfolk State and Virginia State.

With the Broncos, Parker has coached some great players in cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons and has been a part of some good defenses. In 2021, his only season with Fangio, the Broncos had the No. 3 scoring defense in the NFL and were 8th in yards allowed. Last season, the Broncos had the No. 29 defense in the league.

The Eagles already reportedly hired former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt to coach their defensive line. Hurtt worked under Fangio in Chicago. They are also hiring safeties coach Joe Kasper, who was with the Eagles before but joined Fangio in Miami for 2023.

Initially, the Eagles were expected to hire Karl Scott to coach their defensive backs but Scott ended up staying in Seattle under new head coach Mike MacDonald.

We found out earlier this week that former Eagles defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald, who was in that role for just one season, took the co-defensive coordinator job at Kansas. The Eagles are also still searching for a linebackers coach. They reportedly interviewed former defensive coordinators Joe Barry and Mike Caldwell for that position.