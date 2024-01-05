Eagles explain their subdued reactions to Pro Bowl announcement

Jason Kelce flashed a modest smile. He was happy for Lane Johnson and his other teammates who were named to the Pro Bowl.

And that was just about the only emotion we saw.

The Eagles released a 24-second video clip of Nick Sirianni announcing the six Eagles Pro Bowlers and their alternates before a team meeting this week. Each name he read was met with mild applause as the camera flashed from face to face in the auditorium.

Kelce gave that little smile. Haason Reddick was stonefaced. D’Andre Swift gave nothing. Lane Johnson stared straight ahead. A.J. Brown was expressionless. Ditto Landon Dickerson.

There were a few reasons for the subdued reactions. Some of the players already knew about their Pro Bowl nods. Some players said the announcement came at the beginning of a team meeting and caught them off guard.

But maybe the biggest reason?

It’s not really time to celebrate individual accolades.

“I mean, not really important,” said Dickerson, who was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl. “This game coming up is the most important thing and then playoffs after that. That’s really what we’re worried about. The Pro Bowl is the Pro Bowl. It’s not really what’s important to us right now.

“We’re all just on the same page with what needs to be focused on. I get the Pro Bowl is not really important to us right now. It’s this game coming up and then the next game after that and then one day at a time.”

The Eagles (11-5) have lost four of five games and are desperately trying to get back on track before the playoffs begin. They’re coming off a disastrous loss and have just one game remaining in the regular season (on the road against the Giants on Sunday) before the postseason.

There will be time to enjoy Pro Bowls and All-Pros and other awards this offseason.

“Honors are great,” Kelce said. “You appreciate when peers and other people in your profession and fans appreciate how good you are. And I’m sure Landon feels that way. But the reality is we’ve got a lot bigger things that we’re focused on right now.”

That’s not to say these Eagles weren’t happy to be named to the Pro Bowl. Of course they were.

Swift said Sirianni called him the night before the announcement to deliver the news. Swift then called him mom, his dad and some friends. He said his dad was so excited that he ran out of the gym he owns in North Philly yelling.

And as silly as the Pro Bowl might seem, as much as it gets called a popularity contest, it’s nice to be recognized. Who doesn’t like that?

The Eagles who were named to the Pro Bowl this week are appreciative.

“The Pro Bowl accolades, it's all wonderful. It's a great thing to have,” Reddick said. “But at the end of the day, we made it to the Super Bowl last year. We didn't win. And for most of the guys that made it to the Pro Bowl this year, they are guys that was here last year and were a part of that Super Bowl (run). So we expect more. We want more. Pro Bowl is fine but you know we want a Super Bowl.”

Six Eagles were named to this year’s Pro Bowl after eight Eagles were named to last year’s team.

Of course, the Eagles were gearing up for Super Bowl LVII during last year’s Pro Bowl skills competition, so all eight of those players had to be replaced.

The best case scenario? That happens again.

“I hope I don’t get to go,” Dickerson said.

