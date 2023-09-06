Eagles extremely healthy on first injury report of 2023 season

As the Eagles began their preparation to play the Patriots in Week 1, they are very healthy.

All 53 players on the active roster practiced on Wednesday morning and the only player listed on the first injury report of 2023 was backup cornerback Josh Jobe. He was officially limited with an illness.

That means that 52 of the Eagles’ 53 players were full participants in Wednesday’s practice. That includes Haason Reddick (thumb), Nolan Smith (shoulder) and Dallas Goedert, who didn’t practice one day last week with an undisclosed injury.

Reddick, 28, had surgery on his thumb this summer but he fully expects to play in the season opener in a few days. His thumb might affect his play a bit but he’s learning how to deal with it.

Smith, 22, suffered a shoulder injury in the Eagles’ second preseason game against the Browns and missed the rest of camp. But he returned to practice last week and is on track to make his NFL debut on Sunday in New England.

Jobe left practice early. He took a trip to the medical tent and then inside but was seen in the locker room after practice. Wednesday’s practice was moved to a morning session because of the excessive heat in the forecast but it was still pretty warm when the Eagles took the field at 10:40 a.m.

While the Eagles are healthy going into this season, it is worth pointing out that they lost two special teams studs — Shaun Bradley and Zech McPhearson — to Achilles tears in the preseason.