Eagles get entire 2024 draft class under contract

The Eagles on Thursday announced that first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell has signed his rookie contract.

That means all nine Eagles draft picks are now under contract.

As a first-round pick, Mitchell’s contract is a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option for the 2028 season that must be exercised by the Eagles after the third year of the deal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles’ entire rookie pool for 2024 is $10,680,595 and will take up $3,525,595, according to OverTheCap.

Before the 2011 CBA, you would see a lot of rookie holdouts and contracts that were slow to come together. But these days, slotted pay has done away with a lot of those issues. The only things that typically hold up deals in this age of the NFL, according to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry (a former agent), are the payment schedule of the signing bonus and offseason language.

Thanks to OverTheCap, here’s a look at the value of the Eagles’ contracts (base salaries and cap numbers) for their 2024 draft class:

Round 1-22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

2024: $795,000 / $2,694,198

2025: $1,468,550 / $3,367,748

2026: $2,142,100 / $4,041,298

2027: $2,815,650 / $4,714,848

2028: Fifth-year option

Round 2-40: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

2024: $795,000 / $1,687,930

2025: $1,216,983 / $2,109,913

2026: $1,638,966 / $2,531,896

2027: $2,060,949 / $2,953,879

Round 3-94: Jalyx Hunt, OLB, Houston Christian

2024: $795,000 / $1,024,189

2025: $1,051,047 / $1,280,236

2026: $1,307,094 / $1,536,283

2027: $1,563,141 / $1,792,330

Round 4-127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

2024: $795,000 / $974,241

2025: $960,000 / $1,139,241

2026: $1,075,000 / $1,254,241

2027: $1,190,000 / $1,369,241

Round 5-152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

2024: $795,000 / $878,574

2025: $960,000 / $1,043,574

2026: $1,075,000 / $1,158,574

2027: $1,190,000 / $1,273, 574

Round 5-155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

2024: $795,000 / $877,117

2025: $960,000 / $1,042,117

2026: $1,075,000 / $1,157,117

2027: $1,190,000 / $1,272,117

Round 5-172: Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

2024: $795,000 / $858,569

2025: $960,000 / $1,023,569

2026: $1,075,000 / $1,138,569

2027: $1,190,000 / $1,253,569

Round 6-185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

2024: $795,000 / $844,252

2025: $960,000 / $1,009,252

2026: $1,075,000 / $1,124,252

2027: $1,190,000 / $1,239,252

Round 6-190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State

2024: $795,000 / $841,525

2025: $960,000 / $1,006,525

2026: $1,075,000 / $1,121,525

2027: $1,190,000 / $1,236,525