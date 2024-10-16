Eagles injury report: A trio of Eagles miss 1st practice ahead of Giants game

The Eagles were without three key players on Wednesday afternoon as they began their preparation to face the Giants in Sunday in North Jersey.

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring), LT Jordan Mailata (hamstring) and DT Milton Williams were all not practicing on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. Goedert and Mailata, who suffered hamstring injuries in the game, were nowhere to be seen, while Williams was a spectator.

Meanwhile, CB Darius Slay (knee) was practicing after leaving Sunday’s game early.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has already said that Mailata will be out a couple weeks after Mailata was seen on crutches after the game and his left leg in a compression sleeve. In his place, backup swing tackle Fred Johnson was taking early reps at left tackle in his place. That seems to be the plan without Mailata this weekend against the Giants.

It’s also worth noting that during O-line drills, Tyler Steen was working as the second-team left guard. That’s important because the other option aside from playing Johnson would be to move Mekhi Becton to left tackle from right guard and replace him with Steen.

If Goedert misses this weekend’s game, the Eagles will bump Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll up the depth chart. They would then likely have a third. Calcaterra had a nice game on Sunday against Cleveland with 4 catches for 67 yards.

The Eagles on Wednesday activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who has been on IR all season with an abdominal injury.

The Eagles also have two tight ends on their practice squad: C.J. Uzomah and E.J. Jenkins.

