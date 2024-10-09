Eagles injury report: Several key players return coming back from bye week

The Eagles got several key players back at practice on Wednesday as they returned from their early Week 5 bye.

A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion) and Lane Johnson (concussion) were all on the field for the first practice of the week as the Eagles prepare to host the Browns on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

In fact, all 52 players on the Eagles’ active roster were practicing on Wednesday. And it’s looking like the trio of stars will be in the lineup.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Smith hadn’t yet completely cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol but the expectation is that it will happen at some point this week. Johnson on Wednesday said he had cleared the protocol and will be ready for Sunday’s game.

Both Smith and Johnson suffered concussions in New Orleans against the Saints in Week 3 and missed the Week 4 game against the Bucs in Tampa. Brown missed the last three games with a hamstring injury suffered in practice. In his only game this season — the Week 1 win over the Packers in São Paulo — Brown had 5 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

AJ Brown back at practice. pic.twitter.com/vDV4KIuMXK — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 9, 2024

It’s a huge boost for the Eagles to get these guys back coming off the bye week. The Eagles have a 2-2 record but the next four games are extremely winnable against the Browns, Giants, Bengals and Jaguars, who have a combined 4-15 record through five weeks.

In addition to those three players, receiver Johnny Wilson was also practicing on Wednesday. He left the Week 4 game in Tampa to be evaluated for a concussion.

There were also two additions to the practice field on Wednesday. Both S Sydney Brown (ACL) and WR Ainias Smith (ankle) practiced for the first time this season after their 21-day practice windows were opened earlier in the week. Brown has been on the PUP all season and Smith on IR. The Eagles have 21 days to either activate them to the 53-man roster or shut them down for the season.

Brown, 24, suffered a torn ACL in Week 18 last season and has been rehabbing ever since. He wore a brace on his surgically repaired knee on Wednesday.

What’s the plan for Brown this week?

“Window’s open as you know and we’re going to see how he does and how he looks. Obviously, we feel like he’s ready to start going because our trainers and our doctors have said he’s ready, it’s time to go. Sydney has, man, has he attacked this with such a positive attitude. You talk about a guy who is obsessed with getting better and obsessed with this game of football, that’s Sydney. We’ll see where he is as we go.

“Obviously, you guys know he’s practicing and we’ll see how he looks. But he’s looked good on the side there but now it’s a little different because you’re changing direction with bodies around and all those different things. But we’ll see where he is but excited that he is at least back on that field because we have a lot of high hopes for Sydney.”

