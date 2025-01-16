Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown returns to practice in the snow

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of the divisional-round playoff game against the Rams.

Brown, 27, has been dealing with a knee injury for about a month and he missed the first practice of the week as the Eagles work to manage it. After missing Wednesday’s practice, Brown said he’d be out there the next day, and he was.

“I felt fine after the game. Came out clean,” Brown said on Wednesday. “It’s just all a part of the plan and I’ll be out there tomorrow.”

Even though he had just one catch for 10 yards, Brown said he didn’t feel hindered by the injury during the Eagles’ 22-10 win over the Packers in the wild-card round.

Last week, Brown didn’t practice on Thursday so the plan this week is a little bit different.

How does the plan come together?

“Really just depends on how I feel on a day-to-day basis,” Brown said. “I communicate that with my training staff and they tell me these are the periods you can do and just shut it down. Most importantly, it’s about the game.”

The only Eagles player on the 53-man roster not at practice on Thursday was tight end Dallas Goedert, who was out with an illness.

The four players who did not practice on Wednesday with rest designations — Saquon Barkley, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat — all participated on Thursday.

The Eagles for the second straight week are practicing at Lincoln Financial Field because the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex are frozen. There’s a chance for snowy conditions on Sunday at the Linc and the Eagles got a taste of it on Thursday.

