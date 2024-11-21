Eagles injury report: DeVonta Smith misses 2nd straight day

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith missed his second straight day of practice with a hamstring injury that has plagued him for a few weeks.

Smith, 26, was not present as the Eagles began their Thursday practice inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex. And after missing the first two days to start this week, Smith’s status for Sunday Night Football against the Rams in LA is very much in question.

While Smith is very slight for a receiver, he has been incredibly durable during his four years in the NFL. He has missed just two games in his NFL career and one came earlier this season because of a concussion. If Smith misses Sunday’s game it would be the first time in his career missing more than one game in a single season.

Smith has been on the injury report the last few weeks with that hamstring injury and seemed to be in some obvious pain as he left the field last Thursday night following the 26-18 win over the Commanders. He was seen limping into the locker room.

While Smith missed practice again on Thursday, two players — DT Milton Williams (foot) and DE Jalyx Hunt (ankle) — returned to practice after missing the start of the week. That’s a good sign for their availability on Sunday night.

Hunt could see an expanded role beginning on Sunday because of the absence of Bryce Huff, who was scheduled to have surgery to repair his wrist on Thursday. It seems likely that Huff will land on IR with the hope that he’ll be able to return with increased ability to use his wrist later in the season.

Both Jalen Hurts (ankle) and Nakobe Dean (groin) were practicing on Thursday after beginning the week listed as limited. Hurts was limited on Wednesday after going through a strengthening program on his lower body during the mini bye week. While it’ll be worth monitoring that ankle injury, Hurts is full expected to play against the Rams in LA.

Receiver and return man Britain Covey (shoulder) practiced again on Thursday after being a full participant to start the week. The Eagles activated Covey’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Covey hasn’t played since injuring that shoulder in Week 3 but could make his return this weekend.

On Thursday, Covey was a part of the punt returner group, which also included Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith and A.J. Brown.

With a roster spot likely opening when Huff hits IR, the Eagles will be able to activate Covey this weekend if they choose. It might make sense to go back to Covey as the punt returner to save DeJean from any extra hits; DeJean has a huge role on defense as the nickel corner.

