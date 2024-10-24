Eagles injury report: Key defensive starter returns to practice

After missing the first practice of the week, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (shoulder) returned to practice on Thursday.

Baun had a helmet on and went through warmups, special teams drills and individual work during the periods of practice open to reporters. His return to practice signals that there’s a good chance he will be available for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

This season, Baun has started all six games and leads the team with 57 tackles.

While Baun returned to practice, three other Eagles missed their second straight day: OL Mekhi Becton (concussion), TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and DT Byron Young (hamstring).

Goedert missed the Giants’ game on Sunday with an injury he suffered in the first quarter against the Browns the week before. Without him, the Eagles’ top tight ends have been Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll.

Becton suffered a concussion during the Giants game and was replaced by Tyler Steen. If Becton is unable to play against the Bengals — which is looking like the case — then Steen would be the starting right guard.

As a reminder, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) is on Injured Reserve, so the Eagles are already down one starter on the offensive and it looks like they’re going to be down two.

Here’s the way the OL has been lining up the last two days (left to right): Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Steen, Lane Johnson.

Young has not yet played for the Eagles after they signed him to the 53-man roster on Aug. 29. Young was released by the Raiders at final cuts. It seems like Young is a way the Eagles can create a roster spot later in the week.

The Eagles have to make a decision on Ainias Smith (ankle) this week as his 21-day practice window is set to close. Smith, a fifth-round pick from Texas A&M, has been on IR all season and the Eagles will have to either activate him, shut him down for the season or release him.

All four players who were limited to start the week — Saquon Barkley (rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Josh Sweat (rest) and Eli Ricks (groin) — were practicing again on Thursday.

