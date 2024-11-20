Eagles injury report: No DeVonta Smith to start Rams week

As the Eagles took the field to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to kick off Rams week, they were without several key players, including star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith was dealing with a hamstring injury before the mini bye week and he seemed to be having plenty of discomfort as he left the field last Thursday night on his 26th birthday. After Smith limped into the locker room following the 26-18 win, A.J. Brown presented him with a birthday cake.

Last week, Smith was listed as a non-participant the first day of the week and was limited the next two before playing against the Commanders. He was also limited the previous week with the same hamstring injury.

If Smith can’t play against the Rams on Sunday night, it’ll hurt the Eagles’ ability to attack the NFL’s 22nd-ranked pass defense. Smith was not seen at all during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters.

In addition to Smith, the Eagles were also without Milton Williams (foot), Bryce Huff (wrist) and Jalyx Hunt at Wednesday’s practice.

Both Williams and Hunt were spectators, while Huff is preparing for surgery. The Eagles’ big free agent acquisition will undergo a procedure on his wrist Thursday that will likely send him to IR with the hope of a return later in the season. Huff had played recent games with a cast on his hand.

Without Huff, it would have made sense to see an uptick in Hunt’s defensive snaps. But Hunt’s status going into Week 12 is now in question.

Since Huff and Hunt were not practicing on Wednesday, the only edge rushers on the 53-man roster who were participating were Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and Brandon Graham. Practice squad players Tarron Jackson and David Anenih are also part of the group.

Williams injured his foot against the Commanders in Week 11. While Williams is a defensive tackle, if he can return in time for the Rams game, the Eagles might be able to play him on the edge on early downs.

Receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (shoulder) made his return to practice on Wednesday after the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window in the morning. The Eagles will have 21 days to either shut Covey down for the season or activate him to the roster. While Cooper DeJean has performed well as a punt returner, he has an important role on defense so it might make sense to go back to Covey as a returner.

Defensive tackle Byron Young, who has been on IR since Oct. 25 with a hamstring injury, was working with trainers on a side field today.

