Eagles' injury report trending right way ahead of Commanders game

As the Eagles prepare to host the Washington Commanders on a short week, their injury report is trending the right way.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata, whose practice window was activated to start the week, was a full participant for the second straight day on Tuesday. While Mailata was noncommittal about a return on Thursday, it seems things are trending the right way.

Here’s the full injury report from Tuesday:

Limited: LB Nakobe Dean (groin), TE Dallas Goedert (ankle), CB Darius Slay (ankle), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

Full: DE Bryce Huff (wrist), T Jordan Mailata (hamstring)

It’s worth noting that the Eagles held another walkthrough on Tuesday so this injury report is an estimation. With the short week, the Eagles will not hold a full practice all week so the injury report is an estimation of status if there was a full practice.

The four players who were limited on Tuesday were listed as non-participants on Monday, so they’re all trending the right way too.

Mailata has been on IR for the last four games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Browns. In his absence, veteran Fred Johnson has stepped in and performed well but it’ll be a big boost to get Mailata back. He was playing at a Pro Bowl level before going down in Week 6.

Goedert, Slay and Dean all suffered their injuries during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Smith played through that hamstring injury last week and has been managing it.

After the Eagles get through Sunday’s game against the Commanders, they’ll have a mini bye week before heading to Los Angeles the following weekend for a Sunday Night Football game.

