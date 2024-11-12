Trending
Eagles injury report

Eagles' injury report trending right way ahead of Commanders game

Jordan Mailata was listed as a full participant for the second straight day as the Eagles prepare to face the Commanders on Thursday.

By Dave Zangaro

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Eagles prepare to host the Washington Commanders on a short week, their injury report is trending the right way.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata, whose practice window was activated to start the week, was a full participant for the second straight day on Tuesday. While Mailata was noncommittal about a return on Thursday, it seems things are trending the right way.

Here’s the full injury report from Tuesday:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Limited: LB Nakobe Dean (groin), TE Dallas Goedert (ankle), CB Darius Slay (ankle), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

Full: DE Bryce Huff (wrist), T Jordan Mailata (hamstring)

It’s worth noting that the Eagles held another walkthrough on Tuesday so this injury report is an estimation. With the short week, the Eagles will not hold a full practice all week so the injury report is an estimation of status if there was a full practice.

The four players who were limited on Tuesday were listed as non-participants on Monday, so they’re all trending the right way too.

NFL

NFL 3 hours ago

Chargers host Bengals in pivotal primetime matchup

Kansas City Chiefs 4 hours ago

Where the Chiefs' unbeaten start to season ranks among best in NFL history

Mailata has been on IR for the last four games with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Browns. In his absence, veteran Fred Johnson has stepped in and performed well but it’ll be a big boost to get Mailata back. He was playing at a Pro Bowl level before going down in Week 6.

Goedert, Slay and Dean all suffered their injuries during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Smith played through that hamstring injury last week and has been managing it.

After the Eagles get through Sunday’s game against the Commanders, they’ll have a mini bye week before heading to Los Angeles the following weekend for a Sunday Night Football game.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles injury report
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us